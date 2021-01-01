West Coast Cure
Wedding Cake 1/8th Can (3.5g)
About this product
The Wedding Cake cultivar from West Coast CureTM is an Indica heavy hybrid with a unique and spicy aroma. A delicious cross between Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), Wedding Cake’s terpene profile is expressed by an air of baked goods mixed with a dash of spicy pepper. Distinguished by its purple and pink hues, the strain’s trichome coated buds are considered effective at promoting a restorative moment of tranquility.
Eat, drink, and get married without fear: Wedding Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds help alleviate tension and ease pain any time of the day or night. While getting ready for any wedding can be a stressful event, this strain helps make those nerve-racking moments in life a tad more enjoyable.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Eat, drink, and get married without fear: Wedding Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds help alleviate tension and ease pain any time of the day or night. While getting ready for any wedding can be a stressful event, this strain helps make those nerve-racking moments in life a tad more enjoyable.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!