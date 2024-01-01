WCC’s Wedding Cake Premium Flower is an Indica dominant hybrid cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. When lit, hit, held and exhaled, Wedding Cake produces a unified flavor that exudes a smooth sweetness with an earthy palette. A great smoke for those with jitters on their big day, this Wedding Cake is known to soothe and relax frayed nerves.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.