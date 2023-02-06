Wedding Cake Live Resin Cartridge is an Indica-dominant oil extracted from the Cherry Pie x Girl Scout Cookies cross. A sedating union of flavor and effects, Wedding Cake produces a unified palate that exudes a smooth vanilla sweetness with an earthy exhale. A discrete live resin cart for those with jitters on their big day, this Wedding Cake is a welcome full-spectrum treat at any ceremonial occasion
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.