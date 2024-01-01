Wedding Kush Premium Flower sets the stage for a relaxed ceremony of sweet serenity. A decadent, Indica-leaning cross of Wedding Cake x OG Kush, its effects make the perfect companion for those looking to unwind in matrimonial bliss. With tight buds that promise quality and tranquility, and a bouquet that whispers heady nothings, this one is ideal for cozy evenings or chill celebrations. Say "I do" to deep relaxation with Wedding Kush, where every session is a honeymoon!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.