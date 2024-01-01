Wedding Kush Premium Flower sets the stage for a relaxed ceremony of sweet serenity. A decadent, Indica-leaning cross of Wedding Cake x OG Kush, its effects make the perfect companion for those looking to unwind in matrimonial bliss. With tight buds that promise quality and tranquility, and a bouquet that whispers heady nothings, this one is ideal for cozy evenings or chill celebrations. Say "I do" to deep relaxation with Wedding Kush, where every session is a honeymoon!

Show more