West Coast Cure
Wedding Mints - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Wedding Mints are an Indica leaning cross of Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. A blissful union of high-end genetics, the strain delivers a delicious smoke that's packed with mood-altering terpenes. The flavor, inherited from its award-winning parents, is sweet, doughy, and loaded with hints of vanilla. Aromatic and rich, the smell expresses an earthy, sweet, and minty nose. A chunky, dense, and frosty flower, the perfectly cured buds flash a nice mix of purple and green calyxes and have uplifting and relaxing effects.
* All top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
