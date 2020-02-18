About this product

Wedding Pie is a blissful Hybrid cross of the Wedding Cake and Grape Pie strains: The offspring of this genetic union was cultivated by Cannarado Genetics and delivers a fragrant bouquet of fruity, dessert-like terpenes. Pack with a citrus and grape nose, and some pungent gassy flavor, Wedding Pie’s overall effects are relaxing and restorative. Morning, noon, or night, this strain instills a sense of inner peacefulness and wellbeing.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.