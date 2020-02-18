West Coast Cure
Wedding Pie - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Wedding Pie is a blissful Hybrid cross of the Wedding Cake and Grape Pie strains: The offspring of this genetic union was cultivated by Cannarado Genetics and delivers a fragrant bouquet of fruity, dessert-like terpenes. Pack with a citrus and grape nose, and some pungent gassy flavor, Wedding Pie’s overall effects are relaxing and restorative. Morning, noon, or night, this strain instills a sense of inner peacefulness and wellbeing.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
