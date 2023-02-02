WCC's Wedding Pie 0.5g Rosin Cartridge is a celebrated Hybrid cross of the Wedding Cake and Grape Pie cultivars. Meticulously processed from fresh frozen flowers, these solventless Hybrid carts are full spectrum and deliver a fragrant bouquet of fruity dessert-like terpenes. Loaded with a citrus and grape nose and some pungent gassy flavor, Wedding Pie’s overall effect is blissfully relaxing.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.