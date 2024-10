White Grapes Premium Flower is a fire cross of Grape Stomper and White Widow. These chunky, iced-out nugs show off vibrant greens and purples, dripping in blinged-out trichomes for maximum bag appeal. The aroma pops with limonene’s citrus, earthy myrcene, and a spicy caryophyllene hit. On the inhale, it’s smooth and sweet, with gassy, earthy notes that stick around. White Grapes is the plug for those chasing that flavor-packed smoke with looks to match.

