White Gummiez Premium Flower is a frosty three-way Hybrid cross of White Runtz, Gelato, and Gummies. The strain has a fruit-forward taste, with a scent profile of berries, vanilla, and hibiscus. A malleable bud with energizing effects, it has a crisp and lively fruit smoothie flavor. For fans of the Runtz cultivar -- and all of their various phenotypes -- you’ll get a cerebral kick out of White Gummiez. A nectar smoke that creates positive vibes day or night, the high generates a mental space and distance from daily stressors.