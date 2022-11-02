About this product
White Gummiez Premium Flower is a frosty three-way Hybrid cross of White Runtz, Gelato, and Gummies. The strain has a fruit-forward taste, with a scent profile of berries, vanilla, and hibiscus. A malleable bud with energizing effects, it has a crisp and lively fruit smoothie flavor. For fans of the Runtz cultivar -- and all of their various phenotypes -- you’ll get a cerebral kick out of White Gummiez. A nectar smoke that creates positive vibes day or night, the high generates a mental space and distance from daily stressors.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
