White Gummiez Premium Flower is a frosty, tantalizing Hybrid that seamlessly melds the best of White Runtz, Gelato, and Gummies. A terpene treasure trove, this strain bursts with a ripe tapestry of flavor that's both vibrant and alluring. The myrcene introduces an earthy richness, limonene adds subtle undertones, and linalool provides that floral finish. Each hit is like a gulp of a refreshing smoothie, revitalizing your palate with its crisp and lively savor. Energizing and uplifting, White Gummiez elevates the mood and ushers in a wave of positivity.

