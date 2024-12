White Gushers Premium Flower is a standout Hybrid phenotype of the Gelato #41 x Triangle Kush cross. Crafted for those who crave rich terpenes in their smoke, this strain hits the nose and palate with a bold blend of limonene and myrcene. Dense and dripping with milky trichomes, White Gushers delivers a smooth, calming high that brings clarity and creative sparks.



read more