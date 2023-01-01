White Gushers Premium Flower is a Hybrid phenotype of the Gelato #41 x Triangle Kush genetics. A top choice for terp heads in your smoke circle, the flower offers sharp aromas of freshly picked blueberries and citrus blended with an earthy undertone of skunky petrol. Flavorful and calming, White Gushers' dense buds are loaded with milky ripe trichomes that provide inspired moments of clarity. So pack a lunch and bring your notebook, because the long-lasting effects will definitely instill fleeting moments of inspiration.

