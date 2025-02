White Lemon Cherry Gelato is where chill meets thrill, blending White Runtz's smooth vibes with the citrus burst of Lemon Cherry Gelato. Dominated by limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain slings a cocktail of lemon zest, spicy pepper, and a hint of earthy undertones. Dive into its frosty, trichome-rich buds. Light up White Lemon Cherry Gelato and elevate your chill.

