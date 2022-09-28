About this product
White Peach Tarts is a chill Hybrid cross of Apple Tarts x White Runtz. A tasty and potent strain, this cultivar’s nose and savor deliver a sweet hit of earthy notes with hints of ripe peaches and creamy vanilla. The cross produces a heady flower that's dense, green, and purple with a thick layer of psychoactive trichomes. A relaxing and balanced smoke, the effect makes for a great all-around smoke.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC