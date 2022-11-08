About this product
White Runtz Premium Flower is a select Hybrid phenotype of a Gelato x Zkittlez cross. A seductive flower with ripe terps, White Runtz’ nose emits a sweet bouquet of savory berries and tropical flowers. Under a thick layer of frosty trichomes, the flowers have a tight and burly structure that's covered in shades of deep purple and dark green. Delivering a big hit of flavor, its zest is a syrupy exotic fruit with a slight petrol punch. When consumed in the right environment, and with the right company, its effects help quiet the reflexive mind and spark insightful conversations.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC