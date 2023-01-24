White Runtz Premium Flower is a select Hybrid phenotype of a Gelato x Zkittlez cross. A seductive flower with ripe terps, White Runtz’ nose emits a sweet bouquet of savory berries and tropical flowers. Under a thick layer of frosty trichomes, the flowers have a tight and burly structure that's covered in shades of deep purple and dark green. Delivering a big hit of flavor, its zest is a syrupy exotic fruit with a slight petrol punch. When consumed in the right environment, and with the right company, its effects help quiet the reflexive mind and spark insightful conversations.

