White Truffles Top Shelf Flower is an Indica cultivar meticulously grown for connoisseurs who enjoy an earthy aroma with decadent effects. A buttery smoke with a skunky palate, these flowers have serious bag appeal with their tightly knuckled structure and vibrant hues. Known for its potent high and unique zest, White Truffle's full-bodied effect is a celebratory experience for the refined consumer.

read more