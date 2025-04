Wild Berries CUREpen by West Coast Cure, embark on a sensory adventure with this unique blend of botanical bliss. Meticulously crafted for an elevated journey, its profile combines the alluring essence of nature's botanicals with the wonders of cannabis. Each pull from this 510-cart unveils a carefully curated collaboration of terpenes, providing a gentle, uplifting experience.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

