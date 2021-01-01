West Coast Cure
Wookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Wookies is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of White 91 and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). A frosty flower with generous trichome production, WCC's Wookies unites the glacial goodness of White 91 with the minty and musky aromas of Girl Scout. A full-bodied smoke that has a light gassiness with a strong earth and coffee finish, Wookies' effect provides the seasoned consumer with a robust high. Packed with influential terpenes and cannabinoids, the strain is known for calming our inner savage beast, day or night.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!