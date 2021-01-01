About this product

The Wookies CUREjoint from WCC is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between White 91 and Girl Scout Cookies. A descendant from the Cookies and OG Kush gene pool, Wookies instills a strong sense of cerebral pleasure and physical relaxation. Recognized for its tasty terpene profile and high-THC content, this joint is a beneficial companion for those intergalactic travelers in pain.



The pine-fueled citrus aroma emanating from the Wookies strain might smell a bit odd at first. The joint projects the sweet smell of pine, petrol, and citrus once the WCC joint tube is opened. A happy and euphoric toke, Wookies is often used by individuals seeking relief from insomnia, pain, or depression.



* West Coast Cure CUREjoint is tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.