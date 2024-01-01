XO Gummiez Top Shelf Flower lets the good vibes roll! A Hybrid cross of White Gummies x Runtz, its influence feels like a tender kiss for the senses. Cultivated with care, these tightly structured buds glisten with ripe trichomes as a creamy aroma of citrus, pine, and cookie dough hangs in the air. The effects of this joyful union offer the consumer a heady trip through relaxed clouds of contemplation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.