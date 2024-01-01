XO Gummiez Top Shelf Flower lets the good vibes roll! A Hybrid cross of White Gummies x Runtz, its influence feels like a tender kiss for the senses. Cultivated with care, these tightly structured buds glisten with ripe trichomes as a smooth aroma of earth, herbs, and spices hangs in the air. The effects of this joyful union offer the consumer a heady trip through relaxed clouds of contemplation.

