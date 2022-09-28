About this product
WCC’s Z Chem Premium Flower is an Indica dominant pheno-crossing of Daily Driver and Chem D. Z Chem’s flower comes loaded with a candied lemon and lime nose and delivers a sweet and gassy hit. Dense and glistening with greenish-purple hues, the bud’s heavily frosted trichomes coverage provides a fair warning for the end consumer. All gas and no brakes, Z Chem’s effect provides a blissful reprieve to the tired physique and overworked psyche
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
