WCC’s Z Chem Premium Flower is an Indica dominant pheno-crossing of Daily Driver and Chem D. Z Chem’s flower comes loaded with a candied lemon and lime nose and delivers a sweet and gassy hit. Dense and glistening with greenish-purple hues, the bud’s heavily frosted trichomes coverage provides a fair warning for the end consumer. All gas and no brakes, Z Chem’s effect provides a blissful reprieve to the tired physique and overworked psyche