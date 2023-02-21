Zawtz Premium Flower is a three-way Hybrid cross of Zkittlez x Gelatti x King Louie III. The strain has a strong OG aroma with a sweet Zkittlez palate. Enriched by King Louie’s nose and packed with Zkittlez fruity undertone, the densely knuckled buds express a bright neon shade of slimmer green. An exotic smoke with the cannasseu in mind, its effects instill a warm wave of uplifting and creative energy.

