Zawtz Premium Flower is a three-way Hybrid cross of Zkittlez x Gelatti x King Louie III. The strain has a strong OG aroma with a sweet Zkittlez palate. Enriched by King Louie’s nose and packed with Zkittlez fruity undertone, the densely knuckled buds express a bright neon shade of slimmer green. An exotic smoke with the cannasseu in mind, its effects instill a warm wave of uplifting and creative energy.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.