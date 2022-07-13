ZBerries Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a fruit-forward cross of Zkittlez and OGKB 18. Cultivated by Humboldt Kine Farms and processed by West Coast Cure, these creamy concentrates have a sweet and savory nose and a multi-berry palate. A nuanced extract for the gourmet consumer, ZBerries’ flavor profile expresses a heady mix of cherries, berries, and a dash of syrup. Cannabis nightcap or wake ’n’ bake dabs? Either way, ZBerries will leave you feeling mentally cleansed and physically refreshed.