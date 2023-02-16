Zberries Live Rosin Fresh Press is a fruit-forward cross of Zkittlez and OGKB 18. Cultivated by Humboldtkine Farms and processed by West Coast Cure, these creamy concentrates have a sweet and savory nose and a multi-berry palate. A nuanced extract for the gourmet consumer, Zberries’ flavor profile expresses a heady mix of cherries, berries, and a dash of syrup. Cannabis nightcap or wake ’n’ bake dabs? Either way, Zberries will leave you feeling mentally cleansed and physically refreshed.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.