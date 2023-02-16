Zberries Live Rosin Fresh Press is a fruit-forward cross of Zkittlez and OGKB 18. Cultivated by Humboldtkine Farms and processed by West Coast Cure, these creamy concentrates have a sweet and savory nose and a multi-berry palate. A nuanced extract for the gourmet consumer, Zberries’ flavor profile expresses a heady mix of cherries, berries, and a dash of syrup. Cannabis nightcap or wake ’n’ bake dabs? Either way, Zberries will leave you feeling mentally cleansed and physically refreshed.

