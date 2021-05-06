West Coast Cure
Zkittles 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Zkittles is an award-winning Indica-dominant hybrid created by Third Gen Fam that has undisclosed genetics but is rumored to be a blend of Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Impeccably cultivated, cured and preserved, the buds are loaded with terpenes that express aromas of candied citrus with a dash of lemon-lime. The initial effects of Zkittles provide a slight motivational multiplier that enables heightened levels of mental clarity. A happy and relaxing smoke, consumers may find this fruity cultivar is the perfect strain to start or end their busy day.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
