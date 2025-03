Zookies Premium Flower is a relaxing Hybrid cross of Animal Cookies and the original Gorilla Glue (GG#4). First propagated by Alien Labs, Zookies expresses several unique characteristics. The flowers are a dense, deep green mixed with purple hues and loads of frosty trichomes. Producing a sweet and spicy cookie that’s peppered with a fresh-baked cookie flavor, Zookies’ emits a sour and spice hit with gassy undertones.

