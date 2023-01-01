Zookies Live Resin Badder is a vibe-check concentrate extracted from a Hybrid phenotype of the Animal Cookies x Gorilla Glue (GG#4) cross. A live resin badder known for its intense spicy flavor and earthy aroma, Zookies expresses a sour earth and pine taste with a woody exhale. Amplified by its strong notes of coffee and pungent diesel, its terpy high provides a euphoric, full-bodied, and high-functioning effect.



Show more