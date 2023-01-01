Zookies Live Resin Badder is a vibe-check concentrate extracted from a Hybrid phenotype of the Animal Cookies x Gorilla Glue (GG#4) cross. A live resin badder known for its intense spicy flavor and earthy aroma, Zookies expresses a sour earth and pine taste with a woody exhale. Amplified by its strong notes of coffee and pungent diesel, its terpy high provides a euphoric, full-bodied, and high-functioning effect.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.