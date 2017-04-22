3 Kings | 14g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
They say good things come in threes, and they are not wrong. 3 Kings is a sativa strain with a lineage of an amazing triad; Headband, Sour Diesel and OG Kush. This strain has a pungent sour, tangy, diesel aroma with an earthy, pine flavor profile. You can expect to feel happy, uplifted and stress free with this strain. 3 Kings is great for a dewy morning walk through the park. 
SOC: 31.11%
Total THC: 26.46%
3 Kings, also known as "Three Kings," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Three Kings is a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush. This genetic masterpiece features an aroma of sour tanginess that reek from sage green buds. The frosty coat of 3 Kings gives you a fair warning of this strains' legendary potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this 3 Kings medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

