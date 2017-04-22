3 Kings | 3.5g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

They say good things come in threes, and they are not wrong. 3 Kings is a sativa strain with a lineage of an amazing triad; Headband, Sour Diesel and OG Kush. This strain has a pungent sour, tangy, diesel aroma with an earthy, pine flavor profile. You can expect to feel happy, uplifted and stress free with this strain. 3 Kings is great for a dewy morning walk through the park. 
SOC: 31.11%
Total THC: 26.46%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

3 Kings, also known as "Three Kings," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Three Kings is a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush. This genetic masterpiece features an aroma of sour tanginess that reek from sage green buds. The frosty coat of 3 Kings gives you a fair warning of this strains' legendary potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this 3 Kings medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company
Shop products
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
Notice a problem?Report this item