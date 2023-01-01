9lb Hammer is an indica concentrate derived from Gooberry and Jesus OG. Sweet berry and citrus notes ooze out of this strain the moment you crack open a jar, perfect for the sweet toothed consumers. As the name suggest, 9lb Hammer makes you feel heavy, stuck in absolute stoney bliss that relieves pain and stress. This is a great strain to help with insomnia and chronic pain, so it’s best enjoyed in the evening.

Total THC: 82.94%

