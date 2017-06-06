Acapulco Gold | Sugar | 1g

This elusive treasure, Acapulco Gold, has an unknown lineage, however, it originated in Acapulco, Mexico. Acapulco Gold is sought after for its sativa effects; energizing, creative and cheerful outlook. But it is a very popular strain in the cannabis community for its delicious butterscotch, burnt toffee flavor profile and woody, honey aroma. Always take the opportunity to try this strain when it presents itself!
SOC: 91.94%
Total THC: 80.63%
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

