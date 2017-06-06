This elusive treasure, Acapulco Gold, has an unknown lineage, however, it originated in Acapulco, Mexico. Acapulco Gold is sought after for its sativa effects; energizing, creative and cheerful outlook. But it is a very popular strain in the cannabis community for its delicious butterscotch, burnt toffee flavor profile and woody, honey aroma. Always take the opportunity to try this strain when it presents itself!

SOC: 91.94%

Total THC: 80.63%

