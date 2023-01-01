Afghan Kush is an indica dominant strain with an Afghani Phenotype lineage. The beloved and classic kush aroma of wood, spice and tar wafts up into your nose the moment you crack open a jar of this strain. You can expect a happy high with heavy body relaxation, making Afghan Kush a great strain to consume when you get home after a long day of work.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 94.41%

Total THC: 82.80%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

