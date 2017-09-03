About this product
Afgoo | Sugar | 1g
West Coast Trading CompanySolvent
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedHungry
- Helps with:StressInsomniaPain
- Terpenes:MyrceneOcimenePinene
Afgoo effects are mostly calming.
Afgoo potency is higher THC than average.
Afgoo, also known as "Afgooey" and "Afghan Goo," is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
