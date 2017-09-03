Afgoo is an indica strain derived from Afghani crossed with Maui Haze. Afgoo has a pine, woody, and fuel-like flavor and aroma profile. This strain is known to offer a relaxing, sleepy and stress-relieving body high. So it is a smoke best enjoyed while lounging at home, right before bed.

SOC: 97.66%

Total THC: 85.87%

