Amnesia Haze | Crumble | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Amnesia Haze is a sativa strain with a cross between Southeast Asian Landrace and Jamaican Landrace. This strain has an earthy, lemon, citrus aroma and flavor sure to leave a lasting impression. Despite its name, Amnesia Haze will give you an energetic, happy, and euphoric high that’ll pick you up when you’re down in the dumps.

About this strain

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

