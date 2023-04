Amnesia Haze is a sativa strain with a cross between Southeast Asian Landrace and Jamaican Landrace. This strain has an earthy, lemon, citrus aroma and flavor sure to leave a lasting impression. Despite its name, Amnesia Haze will give you an energetic, happy, and euphoric high that’ll pick you up when you’re down in the dumps.

Total THC: 80.77%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more