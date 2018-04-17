Animal Cookies | 14g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Animal Cookies is an indica strain born from the potent lineage of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG Bx3. This strain boasts a pungent yet delightful aroma, blending sweet and sour notes of lemon with earthy undertones, tantalizing your senses from the first whiff. The experience of Animal Cookies is equally enchanting, offering a symphony of uplifting effects. Users can expect to feel a wave of happiness, deep relaxation, and a euphoric rush, making it the perfect choice for an evening dedicated to self-care and unwinding.

About this strain

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

Questions about Animal Cookies

Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?

Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Animal Cookies make you feel?

Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

How does Animal Cookies taste?

Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.

What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?

Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?

Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.

