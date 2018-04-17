Animal Cookies is an indica strain born from the potent lineage of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG Bx3. This strain boasts a pungent yet delightful aroma, blending sweet and sour notes of lemon with earthy undertones, tantalizing your senses from the first whiff. The experience of Animal Cookies is equally enchanting, offering a symphony of uplifting effects. Users can expect to feel a wave of happiness, deep relaxation, and a euphoric rush, making it the perfect choice for an evening dedicated to self-care and unwinding.



