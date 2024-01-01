Want to treat yourself? Then make sure to grab an Apple Fritter! Apple Fritter is a sativa dominant strain with a lineage of Sour Apple crossed with Animal Cookies. This concentrate will have you feeling happy, euphoric, but still calm and relaxed. Apple Fritter has a sugary honey like consistency with a transparent yellow coloring and a sweet, earthy, cheesy flavor and aroma. What a treat! Total Terpenes: 8.88% Total THC: 81.52 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
