Want to treat yourself? Then make sure to grab an Apple Fritter! Apple Fritter is a sativa dominant strain with a lineage of Sour Apple crossed with Animal Cookies. This concentrate will have you feeling happy, euphoric, but still calm and relaxed. Apple Fritter has a sugary honey like consistency with a transparent yellow coloring and a sweet, earthy, cheesy flavor and aroma. What a treat!

Total Terpenes: 8.88%

Total THC: 81.52

