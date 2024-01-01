Bake Off | Diamonds | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Bake off is an indica strain derived from Animal Face, Face Off, and BX2. This badder boast the aroma of hops, orange, cinnamon, lavender, and lime. Bake Off is good for both your body and your mind. It has has a calm, euphoric, cerebral head high which is good for relieving stress and anxiety. And, on the flip side, also offers a relaxing body high to melt away any pain or inflammation. Sounds like the perfect post work out treat!

Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie-flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face weed is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face took first place in the 2022 Emerald Cup Awards.

