Introducing The Bear Necessities! Everything you need for a good smoke sesh! Five 1g prerolls of Kush Cake, a cross between Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. No trim. No shake. No nonsense! Our indica blend will set you up for an evening of relaxation and bliss. Save the rest for yourself or share with some friends!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 30.65%

Total THC: 27.32%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee