Big Buddha Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
203 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
