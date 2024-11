Black Diamond is an indica strain with a lineage of Blackberry crossed with Diamond OG. This strain has a fruity, fuel-like, earthy, pine aroma and flavor profile. Black Diamond offers a buzzy, body-heavy, relaxing high with long-lasting effects. If you’re looking for a strain that helps with insomnia, then Black Diamond is the strain for you!

SOC: 25.95%

Total THC: 25.51%

