Blackberry Sour is a sativa strain with a cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. Thanks to this strain’s parents, Blackberry Sour has a diesel aroma balanced with a tart, berry flavor. This strain offers a blissful, euphoric high. Time to get nostalgic! Light one up, put on some throwback tunes, get out an old photo album, and take a trip down memory lane… let the good times roll! SOC: 25.09% Total THC: 20.93% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
