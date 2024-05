Blackberry Sour is a sativa concentrate that is a cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This strain has a sweet n’ sour, fuel-like, berry flavor profile and aroma. You can expect a mood boosting, anti-anxiety and energizing high from this strain, making it a great dab to take as a pre-workout.

Total THC: 80.57%

