Blue Banana Skittlez | Sugar | 1g
West Coast Trading CompanySolvent
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Blue Banana is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Banana OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, focused, and creative. Blue Banana has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Banana, before let us know! Leave a review.
