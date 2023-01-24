Blueberries & Cream is an indica leaning strain derived from the highly sought after OG Blueberry, known for its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory properties, and Cookies and Cream, which is known to induce feelings of happiness and euphoria. This strain has a floral, lavender, sweet, and slightly citrusy aroma and flavor profile. Experience the best of both worlds with Blueberries & Cream - a happy, euphoric high, and relaxation without putting you down for the count. The perfect strain for smooth sailing on land or sea.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 29.81%

Total THC: 24.63%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more