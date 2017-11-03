Blueberry Mango | Crumble | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Blueberry Mango is an indica strain with you guessed it, a blueberry aroma with a hint of sour funk. This strain is a cross between DJ Shorts Blueberry and William's Wonder. Blueberry Mango is a great end of the day strain offering a calm, euphoric high with lasting relaxation. Throw on a record and curl under a blanket with your favorite snacks.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item