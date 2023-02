Bruce Banner is a mean green fighting machine hybrid strain. Bruce Banner is a cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel giving it a unique sweet, fuel-like, and strawberry aroma and flavor profile. This hybrid gives you a creative, euphoric and uplifting high, perfect for bing watching the Avengers series.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 31.87%

Total THC: 27.74%

