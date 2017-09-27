Bubba Kush | 28g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Bubba Kush is an indica strain derived from OG Kush crossed with an unknown strain. This strain gives off an earthy, piney, herbal aroma and flavor — like the classic OG that we all love. Bubba Kush has a relaxing body high coupled with stress free euphoria. A perfect strain for those looking to unwind after a long day.
SOC: 24.64%
Total THC: 21.56%
Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

