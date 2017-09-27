Bubba Kush is an indica strain derived from OG Kush crossed with an unknown strain. This strain gives off an earthy, piney, herbal aroma and flavor — like the classic OG that we all love. Bubba Kush has a relaxing body high coupled with stress free euphoria. A perfect strain for those looking to unwind after a long day.

SOC: 24.64%

Total THC: 21.56%

